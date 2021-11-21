Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/21/2021

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a United States-based steel products company. The Company is a manufacturer of steel and steel products. It produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. The Company also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI). It manufactures a range of steel products, including concrete reinforcing bars, hot-rolled bars, rounds, light shapes, structural angles, channels, wire rod and highway products in carbon and alloy steels. The Company also produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized sheet steel to customers' specifications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NUCOR CORPORATION

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION (WIRE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, manufactured housing, and data centers. It offers electrical building wire product, which includes NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including SEU, service entrance cable (SER), Photovoltaic, underground residential distribution wire (URD), tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable. These products are manufactured with copper or aluminum as the current-carrying component of the conductor. The Company also uses polyvinyl chloride (PVC) thermoplastic compounds, cross linked polyethylene cable (XLPE) compounds, steel, paper and nylon for manufacturing the products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Pexcor Manufacturing Company and Heatlink Group Inc., Die-Mold Tool Limited, European Operations, Trading Group, and Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD. The Domestic Piping Systems Group manufactures and distributes copper tube, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples, and resells steel pipe, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties. The Industrial Metals segment consists of Brass Rod & Copper Bar Products, Impacts & Micro Gauge, and Brass Value-Added Products. The Climate segment consists of Refrigeration Products, Fabricated Tube Products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., Turbotec Products, Inc., ATCO Rubber Products, Inc., Linesets, Inc., and Shoals Tubular, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. (STLD) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified domestic steel producers and metals recycler. The Company's segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment include the Company's six operating electric arc furnace steel mills, including Butler Flat Roll Division, Columbus Flat Roll Division, Structural and Rail Division, Engineered Bar Products Division, Roanoke Bar Division, and Steel of West Virginia, and its under construction Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Division; steel coating and processing operations, Heartland Flat Roll Division, United Steel Supply (USS), and Vulcan Threaded Products, Inc. The Metals Recycling Operations Segment includes the OmniSource ferrous and nonferrous processing, transportation, brokerage, and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations Segment includes the New Millennium Building Systems joist and deck plants located throughout the United States, and in Northern Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers; structural lumber and engineered components for the manufactured housing industry; specialty wood packaging, protective packaging, and components for various industries; and customized interior fixtures used in a variety of retail and commercial structures. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, and Construction. The Retail segment includes customers comprising of national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards, and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment includes manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, and wooden boxes used for shipping and material handling purposes. The Construction segment includes customers in four markets: factory-built housing, concrete forming, site-built residential construction, and commercial construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

