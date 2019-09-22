Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On David Dreman - 9/22/2019

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TERNIUM SA (ADR) (TX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ternium S.A. is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company. The Steel segment comprises three operating segments: Mexico, the Southern Region and Other Markets. In the steel segment, steel products include slabs, billets and round bars (steel in its basic, semi-finished state), hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plate, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll-formed products, and other products. In the mining segment, iron ore is sold as concentrates (fines) and pellets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

BRASKEM SA (ADR) (BRKMY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Braskem S.A. produces thermoplastic resins. The Company's segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water, compressed air, industrial gases, the provision of industrial services, and the production, supply and sale of electric energy. It also invests in other companies, either as a partner or as shareholder. It operates over 40 industrial units, over 30 of which are located in the Brazilian states of Alagoas, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Sao Paulo; over five are located in the United States, in the states of Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia, and over two are located in Germany, in the cities of Wesseling and Schkopau. These units produce thermoplastic resins-polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride, as well as basic petrochemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

VEDANTA LTD (ADR) (VEDL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vedanta Limited is a natural resource company engaged in the business of manufacturing copper and copper products, and aluminum and aluminum products. The Company's segments include Copper, which consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod and anode slime, including from purchased concentrate and manufacturing of precious metal from anode slime, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid; Iron ore; Aluminium, which consists of manufacturing of alumina and various aluminum products; Power, which consists of power, including power facilities engaged in generation and sale of commercial power, and Other, which consists pig iron and metallurgical coke. Its iron ore business consists of iron ore exploration, mining, beneficiation and exports. The Company has iron ore mining operations in the States of Goa and Karnataka. Its copper business consists of custom smelting. Its power business consists of 2,400 megawatt thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CHEMOURS CO (CC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment is a North American provider of industrial chemicals used in gold production, oil and gas, water treatment and other industries. It delivers customized solutions with a range of industrial and specialty chemical products for markets, including plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, industrial, mining and oil refining. Its products include titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins and a portfolio of mining and industrial chemicals, including sodium cyanide. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operates 26 production facilities located in 10 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL (ADR) (SID) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

