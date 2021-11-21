Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/21/2021

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

POSCO (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POSCO (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for PKX>

Full Factor Report for PKX>

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC (REGI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon transportation fuels. The Company is a global producer and supplier of renewable fuels, such as biodiesel and renewable diesel, renewable chemicals and other products. Its segments include Bio-based Diesel, Services and Corporate and other activities. The Bio-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils, and other feedstocks into bio-based diesel. The Bio-based Diesel segment also includes the Company's purchases and resales of bio-based diesel produced by third parties. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of bio-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third-party and collects fees. The Corporate and Other segment includes trading activities related to petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel, including the petroleum portion of sales of biodiesel and renewable diesel blended with petroleum-based diesel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for REGI>

Full Factor Report for REGI>

RIO TINTO PLC (ADR) (RIO) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company's business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company's segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade. Its Iron Ore product operations are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and operations include approximately five iron ore products and approximately four port terminals. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper & Diamonds segment has managed operations in Australia, Canada, Mongolia and the United States, and non-managed operations in Chile and Indonesia. The Energy & Minerals segment consists of mining, refining and marketing operations across sectors including borates, iron ore concentrate and pellets, titanium dioxide and uranium.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RIO TINTO PLC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for RIO>

Full Factor Report for RIO>

TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars; seamless mechanical tubing (tubes); manufactured components, such as precision steel components; and billets. In addition, it supplies machining and thermal treatment services and manages raw material recycling programs, which are also used as a feeder system for its melt operations. The Company's products and services are used in a various range of demanding applications in the various market sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, defense, heavy truck, agriculture, power generation, and oil country tubular goods (OCTG). SBQ steel is used in critical mechanical applications. It makes these products from approximately 100% recycled steel to create custom steel products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TIMKENSTEEL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TMST>

Full Factor Report for TMST>

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (WOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Industries, Inc. is a diversified metals manufacturing company. It is focused on steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its segments include Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. Its Steel Processing segment offers cold reducing, configured blanking, coil fed laser blanking, cutting-to-length, dry-lube, hot-dipped galvanizing, hydrogen annealing, pickling, slitting, oscillate and laser welding solutions. Its Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, well water and expansion tanks, and oil and gas equipment along with various accessories and related products for various end-use market applications. It manufactures steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry. It also designs and manufactures valves and components for high-pressure hydrogen and compressed natural gas storage, transport and onboard fueling systems. It also offers specialized tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for WOR>

Full Factor Report for WOR>

More details on Validea's Benjamin Graham strategy

Benjamin Graham Stock Ideas

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.