Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/23/2022

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION (HUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. The Company's segments include Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. The polyurethanes product segment includes methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane and other polyurethane-related products. Performance Products segment includes amines are a family of intermediate chemicals, and maleic anhydride is an intermediate chemical used primarily to produce unsaturated polyester resins. Advanced Materials segment includes Technologically- advanced epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations, and high performance thermoset resins and curing agents and toughening agents and carbon nanotubes additives. Textile Effects segment is engaged in providing wet processing of textiles across pretreatment, coloration, printing and finishing and provides a diverse portfolio of textile chemicals and dyes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

ENCORE WIRE CORP (WIRE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, manufactured housing, and data centers. The Company offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including service entrance unarmored (SEU), service entrance cable (SER), Photovoltaic, underground residential distribution wire (URD), tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable. The Company serves various markets, such as healthcare, data center, airport expansion, military bases, oil and gas, transit, wastewater treatment, school construction, and power generation. The Company markets its products throughout the United States primarily through independent manufacturers, representatives, and through its own direct in-house marketing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCORE WIRE CORP

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (WOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturing company, which is focused on steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company's segments include Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Steel Processing segment consists of the Worthington Steel business unit and four consolidated joint ventures. The Consumer Products segment is comprised of brands that offer products in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations end markets with brands that include Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag Torch and General, among others. The Building Products segment includes refrigerant and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, and other specialty products. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment includes on-board fuelling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport and distribution of industrial gases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

ALTO INGREDIENTS INC (ALTO) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alto Ingredients, Inc. is a producer and marketer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Marketing and distribution, which includes marketing and merchant trading for its produced alcohols and essential ingredients on an aggregated basis, and third party fuel-grade ethanol; Pekin production, which includes the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at its Pekin, Illinois campus, or Pekin Campus, and Other production, which includes the production and sale of renewable fuel and essential ingredients produced at all of its other production facilities on an aggregated basis. Its products for essential ingredients markets include yeast, corn gluten and distillers grains used in commercial animal feed and pet foods. Its renewable fuels products include fuel-grade ethanol and distillers corn oil used as a feedstock for renewable diesel fuel. It operates five alcohol production facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTO INGREDIENTS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

