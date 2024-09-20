Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 9/20/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company providing private client group (PCG), capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company's PCG services include financial planning, investment advisory and securities transaction services, which are provided to clients through financial advisors. Its capital markets services include investment banking, institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and the syndication and management of investments in low-income housing funds and funds of a similar nature. Its asset management services include asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services that are provided to retail and institutional clients. Its banking services provide various types of loans, including securities-based loans, corporate loans (commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate), residential mortgage loans and tax-exempt loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

RJF Guru Analysis

RJF Fundamental Analysis

SEI INVESTMENTS CO (SEIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. Its segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers, and financial advisers worldwide. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners, and other investment professionals in the United States. The Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems, higher education and other not-for-profit organizations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEI INVESTMENTS CO

SEIC Guru Analysis

SEIC Fundamental Analysis

1ST SOURCE CORP (SRCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services. Its banking subsidiary, 1st Source Bank (Bank), offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients through its 78 banking center locations in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan and Sarasota County in Florida. The Bank offers specialized financing services for construction equipment, new and pre-owned private and cargo aircraft, and various vehicle types for fleet purposes. It also offers a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, estate and trust, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Its insurance agency subsidiary, 1st Source Insurance, Inc., offers property and casualty, individual and group health, and life insurance for individuals and businesses. It also owns and manages certain available-for-sale investment securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of 1ST SOURCE CORP

SRCE Guru Analysis

SRCE Fundamental Analysis

AFLAC INC (AFL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aflac Incorporated is a provider of supplemental health insurance products. The Company's insurance business is marketed and administered through Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (ALIJ) in Japan and through American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac), American Family Life Assurance Company of New York (Aflac New York), Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC), Tier One Insurance Company (TOIC) and Aflac Benefit Solutions, Inc. (ABS) in the United States. Its segments include Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac Japan is designed to help consumers pay for medical and non-medical costs that are not reimbursed under Japan's national health insurance system. Its insurance products include cancer, medical and income support insurance, nursing care insurance, work leave insurance, whole life, GIFT and WAYS and child endowment. It designs its United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AFLAC INC

AFL Guru Analysis

AFL Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.