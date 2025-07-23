Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/23/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFBS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), provides business and personal financial services from locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, North Carolina, Northwest Florida, Tennessee, Virgina Beach, and West Central Florida. The Banks principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. Through the bank, the Company originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. The Bank offers a range of loans to retail customers in the communities. Its consumer loans include home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, private markets, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary Pathward, National Association (the Bank). The Bank operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The Consumer segment includes the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) business line, which collaborates with partners to navigate payment and lending needs. The Bank's capabilities range from prepaid cards and deposit accounts to payment processing and consumer lending. The Bank offers a variety of installment and revolving consumer lending products through its credit solutions. The Commercial segment offers a variety of products through its working capital, equipment finance, structured finance, and insurance premium finance lending solutions. The Corporate Services/Other segment includes certain shared services as well as treasury related functions, such as the investment portfolio, warehouse finance, wholesale deposit, and borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

