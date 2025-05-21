Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/21/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company that focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. It writes E&S insurance on a non-admitted basis through its insurance subsidiary, Kinsale Insurance Company, which is authorized to write business in 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It also markets certain products through its subsidiary, Aspera Insurance Services, Inc., an insurance broker. Its core client focus is small- to medium-sized accounts. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, excess casualty, small business casualty, construction, general casualty, allied health, products liability, small business casualty, general casualty, construction, allied health, small business property, products liability, entertainment, energy, and all other commercial lines. Its personal lines offerings include high value homeowners and personal insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (EVERETT) (CCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (Bank) and Arlington Olympic LLC (LLC). The Company operates through three segments: the community bank, CCBX and treasury & administration. The community bank segment includes all community banking activities, with a primary focus on providing a wide range of banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington and through the Internet and its mobile banking application. The CCBX segment provides banking as a service (BaaS) that allows its broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. The treasury & administration segment includes investments, debt and other reporting items that are not specific to the community bank or CCBX segments. It operates about 14 full-service banking locations, 12 of which are located in Snohomish County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC (MKTX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. operates electronic trading platforms. The Company offers end-to-end trading solutions, including the operation of electronic platforms for the trading of fixed-income and other securities and related data, analytics compliance tools, post-trade services, automated trading services and technology services. The Company provides an Open Trading marketplace which offers an all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a liquidity pool for a range of credit market participants. It leverages its diverse set of trading protocols, automated and algorithmic trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services to provide an end-to-end trading solution to its robust network of platform participants. The Company also provides several integrated and actionable data offerings, including CP+ and Axess All, to assist clients. Its RFQ-hub platform is a bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP (LKFN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which provides, through its subsidiary Lake City Bank (the Bank), a range of financial products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, and trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a diverse customer base, including commercial customers across a wide variety of industries, including commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and healthcare. The Bank serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices in 15 counties and a robust digital banking platform. The BankGs deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) to the maximum extent provided under federal law and FDIC regulations. It also provides credit card services to retail and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

