Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 2/24/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC (MMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering services in areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities (risk advice, risk transfer and risk control and mitigation solutions) as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. This segment operates through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies. Its Consulting segment includes health, wealth and career advice, solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic and brand consulting services. This segment operates through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations. Oliver Wyman Group serves as an economic brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. Its segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions. Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Company's advisors. Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail and institutional clients on a global scale through Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions (variable annuities and payout annuities) and Protection Solutions (life and disability insurance). It offers diversified products and services through brands: Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, and RiverSource.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

AFLAC INC (AFL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aflac Incorporated is a provider of supplemental health insurance products. The Company's insurance business is marketed and administered through Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (ALIJ) in Japan and through American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac), American Family Life Assurance Company of New York (Aflac New York), Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC), Tier One Insurance Company (TOIC) and Aflac Benefit Solutions, Inc. (ABS) in the United States. Its segments include Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac Japan is designed to help consumers pay for medical and non-medical costs that are not reimbursed under Japan's national health insurance system. Its insurance products include cancer, medical and income support insurance, nursing care insurance, work leave insurance, whole life, GIFT and WAYS and child endowment. It designs its United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC (FFIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Its subsidiary bank, First Financial Bank, N.A., provides general commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits, making loans, offering automated teller machines (ATMs), drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and other customary commercial banking services. It also provides trust and wealth management activities through its trust company, First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A. Through its trust company, it offers personal trust services, which include wealth management, the administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of professionals, individuals, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

