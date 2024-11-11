Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/11/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. It allows users to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands: MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. It enables a variety of payments capabilities (including products and value-added services and solutions) over its multi-rail network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and others, offering customers one partner for their payment needs. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid, B2B accounts payable, commercial point of sale, disbursements and remittances, and others. It offers additional payment capabilities that include automated clearing house (ACH) transactions (both batch and real-time account-based payments). It also offers other services, such as cyber and intelligence solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERCARD INC

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. Its segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions. Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Company's advisors. Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail and institutional clients on a global scale through Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions (variable annuities and payout annuities) and Protection Solutions (life and disability insurance). It offers diversified products and services through brands: Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, and RiverSource.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation serves as the holding company of Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has about 26 offices, including its headquarters, in Brown, Columbia, Dane, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Manitowoc, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties in the State of Wisconsin. The Bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking. The Bank offers products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank has three subsidiaries: Bank First Investments, Inc., TVG Holdings, Inc. (TVG) and BFC Title, LLC. Bank First Investments, Inc. provides investment and safekeeping services to the Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BANK FIRST CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

