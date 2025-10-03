Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/3/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC (MMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services company in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company conducts business through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities (risk advice, risk transfer and risk control and mitigation solutions) as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. It conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. Marsh is an insurance broker and risk advisor, serving companies, institutions and individuals. Guy Carpenter is a reinsurance intermediary and advisor. Consulting segment includes health, wealth and career advice, solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic and brand consulting services. It conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Oliver Wyman Group serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Companys segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Companys advisors. The Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail, high net worth and institutional clients on a global scale through the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. It provides institutional products and services through its institutional sales force. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions (variable annuities and payout annuities) and protection solutions (life and disability income insurance). Retirement Solutions provides variable annuity products by RiverSource Life companies to individual clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

ERIE INDEMNITY CO (ERIE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Erie Indemnity Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Exchange has wholly owned property and casualty subsidiaries, including Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Company, and Flagship City Insurance Company. The Exchange also has a wholly owned life insurance company, Erie Family Life Insurance Company (EFL). Its primary function as attorney-in-fact is to perform policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. It also acts as attorney-in-fact on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange with respect to all claims handling and investment management services, as well as the service provider for all claims handling, life insurance and investment management services for the Exchange's insurance subsidiaries (collectively, administrative services).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ERIE INDEMNITY CO

STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC (SYBT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company has two segments: Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. The Bank also offers securities brokerage services via its banking center network through an arrangement with a third-party broker-dealer in the Commercial Banking segment. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations in all markets in which it operates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, private markets, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLACKROCK INC

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

