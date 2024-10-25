Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/25/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BROWN & BROWN, INC. (BRO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance brokerage company engaged in delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, primarily in the property, casualty, and employee benefits areas. Its segments include Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage and Services. The Retail segment provides a broad range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, professional and individual insured customers, and non-insurance services and products through its automobile dealer services F&I businesses. The National Programs segment, which acts as a managing general agent, provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and adjusting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BROWN & BROWN, INC.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE) (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The Company has four segments. General Banking segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its network of branches and various digital channels. Commercial Banking segment provides a range of lending, leasing, capital markets, asset management and other financial and advisory services, primarily to small and middle market companies in a range of industries, including energy, healthcare, tech media and telecom, asset-backed lending, capital finance, maritime, corporate banking, aerospace and defense, and sponsor finance. Silicon Valley Banking segment offers products and services to commercial clients in key innovation markets, such as the healthcare and technology industries, as well as to private equity and venture capital firms. Rail segment offers customized leasing and financing solutions on a fleet of railcars and locomotives to railroads and shippers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE)

AFLAC INC (AFL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aflac Incorporated is a provider of supplemental health insurance products. The Company's insurance business is marketed and administered through Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (ALIJ) in Japan and through American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac), American Family Life Assurance Company of New York (Aflac New York), Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC), Tier One Insurance Company (TOIC) and Aflac Benefit Solutions, Inc. (ABS) in the United States. Its segments include Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac Japan is designed to help consumers pay for medical and non-medical costs that are not reimbursed under Japan's national health insurance system. Its insurance products include cancer, medical and income support insurance, nursing care insurance, work leave insurance, whole life, GIFT and WAYS and child endowment. It designs its United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AFLAC INC

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc., formerly BlackRock Funding, Inc., is an investment management company. It provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares and exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLACKROCK INC

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

