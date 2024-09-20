Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/20/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (ESQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal and small business communities on a national basis, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. It offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners, both on a national basis. The Bank also offers traditional banking products for businesses and consumers in its local market area. Its products offered to businesses and consumers include checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, a wide range of commercial and consumer loans, as well as customary banking services. The Bank operates a payment processing platform through third-party Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs).

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

BYLINE BANCORP INC (BY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts all its business activities through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Byline Bank's subsidiaries. It offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers who generally live or work near its branches. It also offers online account opening to consumer and business customers through its Website and provides trust and wealth management services to its customers. In addition to its traditional commercial banking business, it provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions through Byline Financial Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Byline Bank. It offers a range of commercial loan, deposit and treasury management products. Its primary commercial lending groups include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, commercial deposits and treasury management and others.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BARINGS BDC INC (BBDC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barings BDC, Inc. is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income by investing directly in privately held middle-market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. The Company invest in predominately senior secured private debt investments in middle-market businesses that operate across a range of industries. It invests primarily in loans that have terms of between five and seven years, and bear interest at rates ranging from London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (or an applicable successor rate) plus 450 basis points to LIBOR plus 650 basis points per annum. Its investment capabilities include first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt and equity co-investments. It invests in various industries, including manufacturing and distribution, business services and technology, and transportation and logistics. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiary is Pathward, National Association (the Bank). The Bank operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The Consumer segment includes the banking as a service (BaaS) business line, which collaborates with partners to navigate payment and lending needs. The Bank's capabilities range from prepaid cards and deposit accounts to payment processing and consumer lending. The Bank offers a variety of installment and revolving consumer lending products through its credit solutions. The Commercial segment offers a variety of products through its working capital, equipment finance, structured finance and insurance premium finance lending solutions. The Corporate Services/Other segment includes certain shared services as well as treasury related functions, such as the investment portfolio, warehouse finance, wholesale deposit, and borrowings.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EZCORP INC (EZPW) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EZCORP, Inc. is a provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. The Company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned and recycled merchandise purchased from customers. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes its Empeno Facil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (CAE) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as its GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras (GPMX). At its pawn stores, it advances cash against the value of collateralized tangible personal property and sells merchandise to customers looking for good value. The merchandise it sells primarily consists of second-hand collateral forfeited from its pawn activities or merchandise purchased from customers.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

