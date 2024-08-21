Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/21/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHUBB LTD

CB Guru Analysis

CB Fundamental Analysis

BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP (OBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company invest in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, equity and equity-related securities, including common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, and warrants. Its portfolio by industry includes Internet software and services, insurance, food and beverage, asset-based lending and fund finance, healthcare providers and services, healthcare technology, buildings and real estate, consumer products, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, distribution, household products, business services, and others. The Company is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP

OBDC Guru Analysis

OBDC Fundamental Analysis

ASSURED GUARANTY LTD. (AGO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides credit enhancement products to the United States and non-United States public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. The Company also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and certain of its investment management affiliates. Its segments include Insurance and Asset Management. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. Asset management segment serves as an investment advisor to primarily collateralized loan obligations and opportunity funds, through Assured Investment Management LLC and its investment management affiliates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.

AGO Guru Analysis

AGO Fundamental Analysis

PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiary is Pathward, National Association (the Bank). The Bank operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The Consumer segment includes the banking as a service (BaaS) business line, which collaborates with partners to navigate payment and lending needs. The Bank's capabilities range from prepaid cards and deposit accounts to payment processing and consumer lending. The Bank offers a variety of installment and revolving consumer lending products through its credit solutions. The Commercial segment offers a variety of products through its working capital, equipment finance, structured finance and insurance premium finance lending solutions. The Corporate Services/Other segment includes certain shared services as well as treasury related functions, such as the investment portfolio, warehouse finance, wholesale deposit, and borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC

CASH Guru Analysis

CASH Fundamental Analysis

BANCORP INC (TBBK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's segments include Specialty Finance and Payments. Its primary lines of specialty lending include securities-backed lines of credit (SBLOC) and cash value of insurance-backed lines of credit (IBLOC), leasing (direct lease financing), Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and non-SBA commercial real estate (CRE) loans. Its SBLOCs and IBLOCs are loans which are generated through institutional banking affinity groups and are respectively collateralized by marketable securities and the cash value of insurance policies. It offers investment advisor financing to investment advisors. The Company also offers small business loans (SBL), which are comprised primarily of SBA loans and vehicle fleet and, to a lesser extent, other equipment leasing to small and medium sized businesses. Its SBLOCs and IBLOCs are offered in conjunction with brokerage accounts. The Company's subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank, National Association.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANCORP INC

TBBK Guru Analysis

TBBK Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.