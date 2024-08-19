Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/19/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial service holding company. The Company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and other; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to nonprime customers. In addition, the Company offers two credit cards, BrightWay and BrightWay+, through a third-party bank partner. The Company offers optional credit insurance products, such as credit life insurance, which provides for payment to the lender of the finance receivable in the event of the borrower's death; credit disability insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's disability due to illness or injury, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's involuntary unemployment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which is engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides banking products, primarily loans and deposits, to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production offices and administrative offices in Berks County and Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, Hamilton, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, and other geographies. The Bank administratively supports loans and other financial products, including equipment finance leases, to customers. It also offers venture banking loan portfolios. The Bank serves specialty businesses nationwide, including its commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial equipment financing, SBA lending, specialty lending and consumer loans through relationships with fintech companies. The Bank's specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare, and financial institutions group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company's principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates approximately 118 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It maintains a diversified loan portfolio by providing a range of commercial and retail lending services to business entities and individuals. It provides commercial business loans, commercial and residential real estate construction and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, letters of credit, and loans for personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles. The Company originates residential mortgages through its mortgage banking division, some of which it sells in the secondary market. Through Magnolia Financial, the Company provides accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing. The Company also offers United States Small Business Administration (SBA) loans to small business owners across the nation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Banking and Payment Services. Its Digital Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans and deposit products. Its Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and its Network Partners business, which provides payment transaction processing and settlement services on the Discover Global Network. Its processing services covers four functional areas such as card personalization, print/mail, remittance processing and item processing. Its private student loans are primarily available to students attending eligible non-profit undergraduate and graduate schools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WELLS FARGO & CO (WFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance, through banking locations and offices, the Internet (www.wellsfargo.com) and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and in countries outside the United States. Its segments include Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. Commercial Banking products and services include banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

