Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/20/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based holding company and a provider of financial services. The Business is managed in four segments operated through subsidiaries: banking, insurance, wealth management and payments. The banking segment is run through Interbank with strategic focus on retail banking. The insurance segment operates through Interseguro, which is an insurance company with key focus on life and annuities in Peru. The wealth management segment operates through Inteligo Bank, Inteligo SAB and Interfondos, which together provide wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory and other investment services focused on emerging investors. The payments are conducted via Izipay, which is a pillar for building payments ecosystem.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

IFS Guru Analysis

IFS Fundamental Analysis

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent global asset manager, which is specializing in active investment across various asset classes. The Company manages a broad range of investment products for institutional and retail investors across four capabilities: equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. Its intermediary channel distributes United States mutual funds, separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds and various others, through financial intermediaries, including banks, financial advisors and discretionary wealth managers. The self-directed channel serves individual investors who invest in its products through a mutual fund supermarket or directly with the Company. Its institutional channel serves corporations, endowments, pension funds and others, with distribution direct to the plan sponsor and through consultants. It has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

JHG Guru Analysis

JHG Fundamental Analysis

QIFU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR (QFIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qifu Technology Inc is an investment holding company mainly engaged in credit technology services. The CompanyGs services are divided into credit-driven services and platform services according to the nature of the service and the level of related credit risk. The credit-driven services match potential borrowers with financial institutions, enabling financial institutions to obtain borrowers, conduct credit evaluation, fund matching and post-loan services. The platform services include a full range of loan assistance and post-loan services under the capital-light model, intelligent marketing services, referral services, and risk management software as services (SaaS) for financial institution partners under the Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE) model.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of QIFU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR

QFIN Guru Analysis

QFIN Fundamental Analysis

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ADR) (ITUB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Itau Unibanco Holding SA, formerly Banco Frances e Brasileiro SA is a Brazil-based provider of diversified banking and nonbanking services and products. The CompanyGs activities are divided into three business segments: Retail Business, Wholesale Business, and Activities with the Market and Corporations. The Retail Business segmentGs offering includes personal loans, credit cards, payroll deducted loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products. The Wholesale Business segment offers services and products to private banking clients, such as asset management, capital market solutions, corporate and investment banking activities. The Activities with the Market and Corporations Business segment manages interest income associated with the CompanyGs capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debits. Itau Unibanco Holding serves individuals and corporate clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ADR)

ITUB Guru Analysis

ITUB Fundamental Analysis

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD (ASA) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company's investment objective is long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects or mining of precious metals and minerals. The Company invests approximately 80% of its total assets in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals; held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals; in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, and/or in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion. The CompanyGs investment adviser is Merk Investments LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD

ASA Guru Analysis

ASA Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.