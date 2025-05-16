Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/16/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (HRTG) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company primarily provides personal and commercial residential insurance through its insurance company subsidiaries. It is vertically integrated and controls or manages substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, customer service, actuarial analysis, distribution and claims processing and adjusting. Its subsidiaries include Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), which provides personal and commercial residential property insurance and commercial general liability insurance; Narragansett Bay Insurance Company (NBIC), which provides personal and commercial residential property insurance, and Zephyr Insurance Company (Zephyr), which provides personal residential and wind-only property insurance in Hawaii. The Company provides personal residential insurance in approximately 14 eastern and gulf states and commercial residential insurance in three of those states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (HSBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. Its segments include Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), Commercial Banking (CMB) and Global Banking and Markets (GBM). WPB provides products and services that include current accounts, credit cards, personal loans and mortgages, as well as savings, investments, insurance and wealth management. CMB provides businesses with banking services, including trade and receivables finance, global payments solutions, multi-currency accounts, commercial cards, overdrafts, working capital finance, insurance, term loans and syndicated, leveraged, acquisition and project finance. GBM offer a range of banking services to support its clientsG needs, including banking and financing solutions, global transaction banking services, fund administration, global custody and direct custody and clearing, and corporate trust and loan agency. Its businesses serve customers worldwide through a network that covers 60 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company focused on delivering digitally enabled product suites. The Company provides a range of credit products through financing programs it has established with a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. It offers private label, dual card, co-brand, and general-purpose credit cards, as well as short- and long-term installment loans, and savings products through Synchrony Bank (the Bank). The Company primarily manages its credit products through five sales platforms such as Home & Auto, Digital, Diversified & Value, Health & Wellness and Lifestyle. The Bank offers directly to retail, affinity relationships and commercial customers, a range of deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts, savings accounts and sweep and affinity deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NORTHEAST BANK (NBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northeast Bank (the Bank) is a full-service financial institution. The Bank gathers retail deposits through its seven full-service branches in Maine and through its online deposit program, ableBanking; purchase and originate commercial loans, typically secured by real estate, on a nationwide basis through its National Lending Division, and originate loans through the Community Banking Division and Small Business Administration (SBA) National Division. The National Lending Division purchases primarily performing commercial real estate loans, on a nationwide basis, typically at a discount from their unpaid principal balances. The National Lending Division also originates commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans on a nationwide basis. The SBA National Division originates loans to small businesses to help provide funding opportunities nationally. The Community Banking Division originates loans directly to businesses located in its market area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AXA SA (ADR) (AXAHY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. AXA offers a broad range of products through business segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Health, Asset Management, and Banking. Its offering covers motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for both Personal/Individual and Commercial/Group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. AXA operates in seven geographical segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. AXA SA is the holding company of AXA Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

