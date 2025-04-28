Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/28/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global financial services company. The CompanyGs business segment includes Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Securities Services business segment consists of Asset Servicing and Issuer Services, which provide business solutions across the transaction life cycle to its global asset owner and asset manager clients. The Market and Wealth Services business segment consists of three lines of business, Pershing, Treasury Services and Clearance and Collateral Management, which provide business services and technology solutions. Its Investment and Wealth Management business segment deliver a diversified portfolio of investment strategies independently, and through its global distribution network, to institutional and retail clients globally. It provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking services, investment servicing and information management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home loans and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and its Network Partners business, which provides payment transaction processing and settlement, merchant acquisition, ATM access and related payments services on the Discover Global Network. Its Diners Club business maintains a global acceptance network through its relationships with licensees. Its processing services cover four functional areas: card personalization, print/mail, remittance processing and item processing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that provides services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company's segments include Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, Bank and Other. PCG segment provides financial planning, investment advisory, and securities transaction services to clients through financial advisors. Capital Markets segment conducts investment banking, institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and the syndication and management of investments in low-income housing funds and funds of a similar nature. Asset Management segment provides asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients. Bank segment includes Raymond James Bank, a Florida-chartered state member bank, and TriState Capital Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered state member bank. Other segment includes corporate cash balances and its private equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Financial Corp is a United States-based company, which operates as a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank, which is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across the Unites States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANC HLDGS LTD (IGIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Jordan-based commercial insurance and reinsurance company. It has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability, legal expenses, reinsurance treaty business, among others. Its segments include Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail and Reinsurance. Its Specialty Long-tail segment includes casualty business, financial institutions line of business, marine liability line of business, and inherent defects insurance line of business. Its Specialty Short-tail segment includes energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, contingency and general aviation lines of business. Reinsurance segment includes inward reinsurance treaty business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.