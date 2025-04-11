Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/11/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global financial services company. The CompanyGs business segment includes Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Securities Services business segment consists of Asset Servicing and Issuer Services, which provide business solutions across the transaction life cycle to its global asset owner and asset manager clients. The Market and Wealth Services business segment consists of three lines of business, Pershing, Treasury Services and Clearance and Collateral Management, which provide business services and technology solutions. Its Investment and Wealth Management business segment deliver a diversified portfolio of investment strategies independently, and through its global distribution network, to institutional and retail clients globally. It provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking services, investment servicing and information management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BANCOLOMBIA SA (ADR) (CIB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other. It delivers its products and services through its regional network comprising Colombia's non-Government owned banking network, El Salvador's financial conglomerate by gross loans, Guatemala's bank, Panama's bank and off-shore banking subsidiaries in Panama, Cayman and Puerto Rico, as well as subsidiaries in Peru. The Bank and its subsidiaries offer Savings And Investment, Ahorro A La Mano, Financing, Mortgage Banking, Factoring, Financial and Operating Leases, Capital Markets, eTrading, Cash Management, Foreign Currency, Bancassurance, Investment Banking and Trust Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANCOLOMBIA SA (ADR)

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC (GPN) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Payments Inc. is a payments technology company delivering software and services to its customers globally. Through its Merchant Solutions segment, it provides payments technology and software solutions globally to small-and-medium sized businesses and select mid-market and enterprise customers. It offers authorization, settlement and funding services, customer support, chargeback resolution, reconciliation and dispute management services, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and reporting. It offers an array of business management software solutions that streamline business operations to customers in numerous vertical markets. Through its Issuer Solutions segment, it provides financial institutions and retailers technologies to manage their card portfolios. It provides flexible commercial payments, accounts payable and electronic payment alternative solutions that support B2B payment processes for businesses and governments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC

UNUM GROUP (UNM) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unum Group is an international provider of workplace benefits and services. The Company, through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. The Company's segments include Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The supplemental and voluntary line of business includes voluntary benefits, individual disability, and dental and vision products. Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. Unum Poland's business primarily includes insurance for individual and group life with accident and health riders. Colonial Life segment includes the accident, sickness, and disability product line, life product line, and cancer and critical illness product line.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNUM GROUP

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD (PFLT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. The investment objectives of the Company are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital by investing primarily in floating rate loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The Company primarily invests private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. The Company may also invest in equity investments. Under normal market conditions, the Company generally expect that at least 80% of the value of its managed assets. The Company generally expect to invest up to 35% of its overall portfolio opportunistically in other types of investments, including second lien secured debt, subordinated debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

