Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/29/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WELLS FARGO & CO (WFC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company. The Company provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, to individuals, businesses and institutions. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Company provides consumer financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, residential mortgage, and small business lending. In addition, the Company offers financial planning, private banking, investment management, and fiduciary services. It also provides financial solutions to businesses through products and services including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending and leasing, trade financing, treasury management, and investment banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WELLS FARGO & CO

WFC Guru Analysis

WFC Fundamental Analysis

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD (RNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance, focused on aligning risk with capital. It offers property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance, along with certain insurance solutions, primarily through intermediaries. It has two reportable segments: Property and Casualty and Specialty. The Property segment includes catastrophe reinsurance, primarily excess of loss and retrocessional coverage for natural and man-made disasters, as well as other property business such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional multi-line business. The Casualty and Specialty segment encompasses reinsurance activities across a range of complex, longer-tail risk categories, including general casualty, professional liability, credit, and other specialty lines of reinsurance. The Company combines data, technology, and the ability to deliver risk solutions and capacity through owned and managed partner balance sheets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD

RNR Guru Analysis

RNR Fundamental Analysis

S&T BANCORP INC (STBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Companys segments include Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Commercial and Industrial (C&I), Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate and Other Consumer. The CRE segment includes loans secured by commercial purpose real estate, including both owner-occupied properties and investment properties for various purposes such as hotels, retail, multifamily and healthcare. The C&I segment includes loans made to operating companies or manufacturers for the purpose of production, operating capacity, accounts receivable, inventory, or equipment financing. The Commercial Construction segment includes loans made to finance the construction of buildings or other structures, as well as to finance the acquisition and development of raw land for various purposes. The Business Banking segment includes commercial loans made to small businesses. Consumer Real Estate segment includes loans secured by first and second liens.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of S&T BANCORP INC

STBA Guru Analysis

STBA Fundamental Analysis

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC (GPN) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Payments Inc. is a payments technology company delivering software and services to its customers globally. Through its Merchant Solutions segment, the Company provides payments technology and software solutions globally to primarily small- and-medium sized businesses and select mid-market and enterprise customers. Its payment technology solutions are similar around the world in that it enables its customers to accept card, check and digital-based payments. Its comprehensive offerings include authorization, settlement and funding services, customer support, chargeback resolution, reconciliation and dispute management services, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and reporting. In addition, it offers a wide array of business management software solutions that streamline business operations to customers in numerous vertical markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC

GPN Guru Analysis

GPN Fundamental Analysis

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent global asset manager, which is specializing in active investment across various asset classes. The Company manages a broad range of investment products for institutional and retail investors across four capabilities: equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. Its intermediary channel distributes United States mutual funds, separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds and various others, through financial intermediaries, including banks, financial advisors and discretionary wealth managers. The self-directed channel serves individual investors who invest in its products through a mutual fund supermarket or directly with the Company. Its institutional channel serves corporations, endowments, pension funds and others, with distribution direct to the plan sponsor and through consultants. It has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

JHG Guru Analysis

JHG Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.