Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/6/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FS CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES CORP (FSCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund is a credit strategy that invests across the public and private market. It seeks to generate a total return by investing in non-traditional areas of the public and private credit markets where a yield or return premium may exist due to complexity, illiquidity or a result of corporate events. The Fund's primary investment objective is to generate an attractive total return consisting of a high level of current income and capital appreciation, with a secondary objective of capital preservation. The Fund's portfolio of investments includes industries, such as healthcare equipment and services, consumer services, commercial and professional services, capital goods, diversified financials, energy, consumer discretionary distribution and retail, automobiles and components, transportation, and others. Its investment adviser is FS Global Advisor, LLC, an affiliate of FS Investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services, including asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, merger-and-acquisition advisory services and other specialty. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank and Wealth Management. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank. The Company operated approximately 2,023 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 1,271 total branch outlets primarily across the South, Midwest and Texas. The Company operates in Birmingham, Alabama, with operations across the South, Midwest and Texas. It operates several offices delivering specialty capabilities in New York, Washington District of Columbia (D.C.), Chicago and other locations nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HDFC BANK LTD (ADR) (HDB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a private bank. The Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations, insurance, asset management, stockbroking and other financial services businesses. Its segment includes treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, and other banking services. The treasury segment consists of net interest earnings from the Bank's investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, gains or losses on investment operations. The retail banking segment consists of digital banking and other retail banking. The wholesale banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, and others. The other banking business segment includes parabanking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, and the associated costs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC (SLF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Life Financial Inc. is a Canada-based international financial services company, which offers asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its segments include Canada, United States (U.S.), Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment provides protection, health, asset management and wealth solutions. It also offers a premier health and wellness virtual care platform. The U.S. segment provides employee and government benefits in the United States. Its business units include group benefits, dental and in-force management. The Asset Management business group includes MFS and SLC Management. MFS is an asset manager offering a comprehensive selection of financial products and services. The Asia segment consists of two business units: Local Markets and International Hubs. It has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, India and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC (PAYO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Payoneer Global Inc. is a financial technology company, which enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact and do business globally. The Company has built a global financial stack for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to access global demand and supply, pay and get paid, and manage their cross border and other needs from a single platform. Its financial stack provides a full suite of cross-border accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) capabilities and includes services, such as working capital and the provision of data-driven insights. The Payoneer financial stack consists of a secure, regulated payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their comprehensive AR and AP needs. The Company leverages nearly 100 banking and payment service providers globally to support transactions in over 7,000 trade corridors and enable same-day and real-time settlement in over 150 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

