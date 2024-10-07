Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/7/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (WF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Woori Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's main subsidiary companies include Woori Bank, WOORI FIS Co., Ltd., Woori Finance Research Institute, woori credit Information co., Ltd., Woori Private Equity Asset Management Company, Ltd and WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED., among others. Woori Bank provides deposits, loans, funds, foreign exchange transactions, payment guarantees, securities investment, trust investment, and credit card services. WOORI FIS Co., Ltd. provides computer system installation and development, software development, telecommunication equipment supply and maintenance services. Woori Finance Research Institute conducts research activities on management strategies and the financial industry. woori credit Information co., Ltd. is engaged in credit investigation and collection of bonds. WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED. is engaged in private equity investment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR) (SMFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, formerly Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company engaged in the commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance business. The Company has five business segments. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as the venture capital business and management consulting services business for domestic large companies. The Retail segment is engaged in the banking, securities, credit cards and consumer finance business, as well as pension management business for domestic individuals and small corporate customers. The Global segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as swap-related business for overseas Japanese and non-Japanese companies. The Market segment is engaged in the banking, securities and other financial markets related businesses. The Head Office Management segment is engaged in the system development and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ING GROEP NV (ADR) (ING) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company's segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease. The Company's Retail Banking business lines provide products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-corporates. ING's banking activities in Australia are undertaken by ING Bank (Australia) Limited (trading as ING Direct) and ING Bank NV Sydney Branch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WELLS FARGO & CO (WFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance, through banking locations and offices, the Internet (www.wellsfargo.com) and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and in countries outside the United States. Its segments include Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. Commercial Banking products and services include banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

