Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/15/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. The Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. The Banks corporate divisions include commercial banking, trust and investment management and consumer banking. The Banks product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, multifamily loans, consumer loans (predominantly residential solar) and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANCORP INC (TBBK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. Its primary, wholly owned subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a nationally chartered commercial bank located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured institution. Its segments include fintech, specialty finance and corporate. Fintech segment includes the deposit balances and non-interest income generated by prepaid, debit and other card access accounts, ACH processing and other payments-related processing. It also includes loan balances and interest and non-interest income from credit products generated through payment relationships. Specialty finance includes real estate bridge lending, comprised of apartment building rehabilitation loans; institutional banking, comprised of security-backed lines of credit, cash value insurance policy-backed lines of credit and advisor financing and commercial loans, comprised of SBA loans and direct lease financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary Pathward, National Association (the Bank). The Bank operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The Consumer segment includes the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) business line, which collaborates with partners to navigate payment and lending needs. The Bank's capabilities range from prepaid cards and deposit accounts to payment processing and consumer lending. The Bank offers a variety of installment and revolving consumer lending products through its credit solutions. The Commercial segment offers a variety of products through its working capital, equipment finance, structured finance, and insurance premium finance lending solutions. The Corporate Services/Other segment includes certain shared services as well as treasury related functions, such as the investment portfolio, warehouse finance, wholesale deposit, and borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First BanCorp. is a financial holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled two subsidiaries: FirstBank Puerto Rico (the Bank or FirstBank) and FirstBank Insurance Agency, Inc. (FirstBank Insurance Agency). It operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, which consists of lending and other services; Consumer (Retail) Banking, which consists of consumer lending and deposit-taking activities; Mortgage Banking, which consists of the origination, sale, and servicing of a range of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; Treasury and Investments, which consists of treasury and investment management functions; United States Operations, which consists of all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland, and Virgin Islands Operations, which consists of banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the United States Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, including retail and commercial banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global asset management firm. The Company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, the Company offers an array of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. Its strategies are also offered through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts and unified managed accounts. Its franchises and its solutions platform collectively manage a diversified set of 124 investment strategies. The Company's investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

