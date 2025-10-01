Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/1/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The Company's primary insurance entities, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC and together with UPCIC, the Insurance Entities), offer insurance products through both its appointed independent agent network and its online distribution channels across its multi-state footprint (primarily in Florida). It develops, markets and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. Its subsidiary, Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., is the managing general agent for the Insurance Entities. ERA advises on actuarial issues, and oversees distribution, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (MUFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in financial business. It operates through eight business segments. Retail & Digital Business Group provides financial services to individual customers and corporations. Commercial Banking & Wealth Management Business Group provides financial services to corporations and wealth management clients. Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group provides financial services to large Japanese corporations. Global Commercial Banking Business Group provides financial services to individuals, mid-sized enterprises, and other enterprises. Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group provides asset management, asset administration, and pension services. Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group provides financial services to large non-Japanese corporations. Global Markets Business Group provides foreign exchange, funding, and other services. It also operates The Other segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR)

ASSURANT INC (AIZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assurant, Inc. is a global protection company that partners with various brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes and automobiles. It utilizes data-driven technology solutions to provide customer experiences. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific through two operating segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions, extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances and credit and other insurance products (referred to as Connected Living), and vehicle protection services, commercial equipment services and other related services (referred to as Global Automotive). Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance, as well as voluntary manufactured housing, condominium and homeowners insurance (referred to as Homeowners), and renters insurance and other products (referred to as Renters and Other).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASSURANT INC

ORIX CORP (ADR) (IX) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX Corp is a Japan-based diversified financial services company. It has ten business segments. Corporate Sales and Maintenance Lease segment is engaged in finance and commission business, and leasing and rental of automobiles and others. Real Estate segment is engaged in development, lease, management, facility operation of real estate. Business Investment and Concession segment is engaged in corporate investment and concession. Environmental Energy segment is engaged in renewable energy, solar panel sales and others. Insurance segment is engaged in life insurance business. Banking and Credit segment is engaged in banking and consumer loan business. Transportation Equipment segment is engaged in aircraft investment and management, and ship-related investment and loan. ORIX USA segment is engaged in finance, investment and asset management. ORIX Europe segment is engaged in asset management of global stocks and bonds. Asia and Australia segment is engaged in financing and investment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ORIX CORP (ADR)

MARKEL GROUP INC (MKL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Group Inc. is a holding company comprised of a diverse group of companies and investments with specialty insurance at its core. The Company has three segments: Markel Insurance, Investing and Markel Ventures. The Markel Insurance segment is the Company's core specialty insurance business, which comprises underwriting operations, as well as certain other insurance-related operations and strategic investments that complement and support its underwriting operations. The Markel Ventures segment includes a diverse portfolio of specialized businesses from different industries that offer various types of products and services to businesses and consumers across many markets. The Company's Investing segment includes investing activities related to invested assets within the Company's insurance operations, as well as investing activities at Markel Group. Its insurance operations include its underwriting, program services and insurance-linked securities (ILS) operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARKEL GROUP INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

