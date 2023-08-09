Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 8/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) operates as a bank in North America. The Bank's segments include Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. Its Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a full range of financial products and services to approximately 15 million customers in the Bank's personal and commercial banking businesses in Canada. Its U.S. Retail segment offers a range of financial products and services under the brand TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank. U.S. Retail Segment also TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.) business. Wholesale Banking segment operates under the brand name TD Securities, which offers a range of capital markets and corporate and investment banking services to corporate, government, and institutional clients. Its Wealth Management and Insurance segment provides wealth solutions and insurance protection to approximately six million customers in Canada.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation is the holding company for Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking. The Bank offers a range of products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking locations. It also offers retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The Bank's investment portfolio is comprised primarily of United States government securities, mortgage-backed securities backed by government-sponsored entities, and taxable and tax-exempt municipal securities. The Company has approximately 28 offices.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

