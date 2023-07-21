Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/21/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC (MKTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is engaged in operating electronic platforms for the trading of fixed-income securities and provides related data, analytics, compliance tools and post-trade services. It provides Open Trading marketplace, which offers an all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a liquidity pool for a range of credit market participants. It is involved in drawing on a diverse set of trading protocols, including request-for-quote, live order books, sessions-based trading and portfolio trading solutions, as well as its deep data and analytical resources. It provides integrated and actionable data offerings, including Composite+ and Axess All real time pricing to assist clients with trading decisions and transaction cost analysis. The Company offers a range of post-trade services, including straight-through processing, trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting and market and reference data across fixed-income and other products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

