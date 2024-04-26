Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/26/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

PRIMERICA, INC. (PRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primerica, Inc. is a provider of financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company's segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It offers term life insurance to clients in the United States, its territories, the District of Columbia and Canada. The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds, an insurance savings product that it has underwritten in Canada through Primerica Life Canada. It also provides transfer agent recordkeeping functions and non-bank custodial services. The Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare beneficiaries through e-TeleQuote's licensed health insurance agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRIMERICA, INC.

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFBS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Bank's principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company also operates loan production offices in Florida. Through the bank, the Company originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. The Banks offers a range of loans to retail customers in the communities. Bank's consumer loans include home equity loans (open and closed-end), vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC (FDS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FactSet Research Systems Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider. The Company provides financial data and market intelligence on securities, companies, industries and people to enable its clients to research investment ideas, as well as to analyze, monitor and manage their portfolios. The Company's products and services include workstations, portfolio analytics and enterprise solutions. Its workflow solutions include research and advisory, analytics and trading, and content and technology solutions (CTS). Its on- and off-platform solutions span the investment life cycle ofinvestment research portfolio construction and analysis, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management and reporting. The Company provides open and flexible technology offerings, including a configurable desktop and mobile platform, comprehensive data feeds, cloud-based digital solutions and application programming interfaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit, and treasury management capabilities, including funds transfer and other digital payment offerings through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB). WAB operates through five full-service banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank, and Torrey Pines Bank. The Company also provides a range of specialized financial services to business customers across the country, including mortgage banking services through AmeriHome and treasury management services to the homeowner's association sector, and digital payment services for the class action legal industry. It has two non-bank subsidiaries, such as CS Insurance Company (CSI) and Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI is a captive insurance company. WATC provides corporate trust services and levered loan administration solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. (JKHY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company. The Company's segments include Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer/member information. The Payments segment provides secure payment processing tools and services, including automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; automated clearinghouse origination and remote deposit capture processing; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment provides additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services, including call center support, and network security management, consulting, and monitoring, which can be integrated with its core solutions, and many can be used independently.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

