Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/10/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (LPLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a broker-dealer company that provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. The Company provides its technology and service to advisors through a technology platform that is cloud-based and Web-accessible. The Company offers a customizable platform of integrated technology, brokerage and advisory platforms, digital capabilities, clearing and compliance services, business solutions, planning and advice services, and consultative practice management programs. It automates time-consuming processes, such as account opening and management, document imaging, transaction execution, and account rebalancing. The Company's products include alternative investments, annuities, exchange-traded products, insurance-based products, mutual funds, retirement plan products, separately managed accounts, structured products and unit investment trusts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC (MMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of advice and digital solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy. It conducts business through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, which includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services, and Consulting includes health, wealth and career services and products, and specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The Company conducts business in the Risk and Insurance Services segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. It conducts business in the Consulting segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National is a retail and consumer-oriented community bank with approximately 94 bank branches. City National provides credit, deposit, and trust and investment management services to its customers. City National include commercial banking, which offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers; consumer banking that provides banking services to consumers, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and various other products. City National also provides mortgage banking services, trust, investment and custodial services, administration of personal trusts and estates, management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans and charitable foundations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION (LKFN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which provides, through its subsidiary Lake City Bank (the Bank), a range of financial products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The Company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including commercial customers across a variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare. The Bank has approximately 52 offices in 15 counties, including 46 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana, in the Indianapolis market. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) to the maximum extent provided under federal law and FDIC regulations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC (SYBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. (the Captive). The Company has two segments. Commercial Banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking and other banking services. The Bank also offers securities brokerage services via its banking center network through an arrangement with a third-party broker-dealer in the Commercial Banking segment. WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

