Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/8/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (LPLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a broker-dealer company that provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. The Company provides its technology and service to advisors through a technology platform that is cloud-based and Web-accessible. The Company offers a customizable platform of integrated technology, brokerage and advisory platforms, digital capabilities, clearing and compliance services, business solutions, planning and advice services, and consultative practice management programs. It automates time-consuming processes, such as account opening and management, document imaging, transaction execution, and account rebalancing. The Company's products include alternative investments, annuities, exchange-traded products, insurance-based products, mutual funds, retirement plan products, separately managed accounts, structured products and unit investment trusts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company allows users to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. The Company's services facilitate transactions on its core network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and other organizations in markets globally. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit and prepaid, and commercial credit and debit. The Company offers additional payment capabilities that include automated clearing house (ACH) transactions (both batch and real-time account-based payments). The Company also offers other services, including cyber and intelligence solutions. The Company has connections across more than 210 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC (FFIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Its subsidiary bank, First Financial Bank, N.A., provides general commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, offering automated teller machines (ATMs), drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other banking services. It also provides trust and wealth management activities through its trust company, First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A. Through its trust company, it offers personal trust services, which include wealth management, the administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. Its banking centers are located primarily in Central, North Central, Southeast and West Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BROWN & BROWN, INC. (BRO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brown & Brown, Inc. is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, primarily in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. The Company's segment includes Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage and Services. The Retail segment provides a range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, professional and individual insured customers, and non-insurance services and products through its automobile dealer services F&I businesses. The National Programs segment, which acts as a managing general agent, provides professional liability and related package products. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, including Brown & Brown retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. (CVBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized service combined with a range of banking and trust services for businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its centers. It offers a range of bank deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit for both business and personal accounts, municipalities and districts, and specialized deposit products for title and escrow. It provides lending products, including commercial, agribusiness, consumer, small business administration loans, real estate loans, construction loans and equipment and vehicle leasing. It offers a range of financial services and trust services through its CitizensTrust division, including fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans and individual investment accounts. It also offers a range of specialized services designed for the needs of its commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

