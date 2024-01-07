Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/7/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC (MMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of advice and digital solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy. It conducts business through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, which includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services, and Consulting includes health, wealth and career services and products, and specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The Company conducts business in the Risk and Insurance Services segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. It conducts business in the Consulting segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company of Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, serving individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets in which its branches are located. It provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, United States small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for, household and other consumer expenditures. It provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans and distribution and maturity of loans. It offers products and services to businesses, such as checking and deposit, lines of credits, commercial and commercial real estate loans, merchant services and payment processing, treasury management services, international banking and financing services, and other customary banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National is a retail and consumer-oriented community bank with approximately 94 bank branches. City National provides credit, deposit, and trust and investment management services to its customers. City National include commercial banking, which offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers; consumer banking that provides banking services to consumers, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and various other products. City National also provides mortgage banking services, trust, investment and custodial services, administration of personal trusts and estates, management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans and charitable foundations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CITY HOLDING COMPANY

ESSENT GROUP LTD (ESNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, offers private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products and title insurance and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. In addition to offering mortgage insurance, it provides contract underwriting services on a limited basis through CUW Solutions, LLC. It also offers mortgage-related insurance and reinsurance through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. It provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-Based insurance and reinsurance. It offers two types of private mortgage insurance, namely primary and pool. Its subsidiaries also include Agents National Title Holding Company and Boston National Holdings LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ESSENT GROUP LTD

STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC (SYBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. (the Captive). The Company has two segments. Commercial Banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking and other banking services. The Bank also offers securities brokerage services via its banking center network through an arrangement with a third-party broker-dealer in the Commercial Banking segment. WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STOCK YARDS BANCORP INC

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

