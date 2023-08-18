Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/18/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OFG BANCORP (OFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. The Company provides these services through various subsidiaries, including a commercial bank, Oriental Bank; a securities broker-dealer, Oriental Financial Services Corp. (Oriental Financial Services); an insurance agency, Oriental Insurance, LLC (Oriental Insurance), and a retirement plan administrator, Oriental Pension Consultants, Inc. (OPC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers financial services primarily within its five-state market area, comprised of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services in its market area. Its consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. Its consumer loan products include automobile loans, personal lines of credit and checking account overdraft protection. It offers residential mortgages through Fulton Mortgage Company, an operating division of the Bank. Its commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans and equipment lease financing loans. It also offers wealth management services through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC (COLB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the bank holding company for Umpqua Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a combination of robust commercial, small business and consumer capabilities, expertise, local decision-making, and a personalized approach to customer service. The Bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; small business administration lending; institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. The Bank primarily operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State. In addition to the Bank, the Company consists of other subsidiaries and divisions including Columbia Trust Company, Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Private Bank, which operates under the banner of Columbia Wealth Management, as well as Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, each of which is a federally chartered stock savings bank. It offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. Its residential loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential real estate loans and one-to-four family residential construction loans. It offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. It also offers a range of insurance products and investment solutions, including personal and business lines of insurance to its customers and New Jersey residents. Wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HORIZON BANCORP INC (HBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank (the Bank) and Horizon Risk Management, Inc. The Company operates through the commercial banking segment. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking and other services incident to banking along with a trust department that offers corporate and individual trust and agency services and investment management services. The Bank maintains approximately 71 full-service offices. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Horizon Risk Management, Inc., is a captive insurance company. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. The Bank's deposits products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, money market and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

