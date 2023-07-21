Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/21/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EAST WEST BANCORP INC (EWBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, East West Bank (the Bank) and others. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the Company's domestic branch network. This segment offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include commercial business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans and letters of credit, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, construction and land loans, affordable housing loans and letters of credit, asset-based lending and others. The Bank operates in over 120 locations in the United States and China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR) (SMFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, formerly Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company engaged in the commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance business. The Company has five business segments. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as the venture capital business and management consulting services business for domestic large companies. The Retail segment is engaged in the banking, securities, credit cards and consumer finance business, as well as pension management business for domestic individuals and small corporate customers. The Global segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as swap-related business for overseas Japanese and non-Japanese companies. The Market segment is engaged in the banking, securities and other financial markets related businesses. The Head Office Management segment is engaged in the system development and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC (SLF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Life Financial Inc. is a Canada-based financial services company that provides a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions. The Company's segments include Canada, United States (U.S.), Asset Management, Asia and Corporate. The Canada segment provides protection, health, and wealth solutions. The U.S. segment provides group benefits such as group insurance products and services in the United States market. The Asset Management segment comprises of MFS and SLC Management. MFS is an asset management firm, which offers selection of financial products and services. SLC Management is an institutional investment management business that delivers liability driven investing, alternative fixed income, infrastructure and real estate solutions. The Asia segment consists of two business units: Local Markets and International Hubs. Local Markets provides life, health, wealth and asset management solutions. The Company also provides U.S. Medicaid dental benefits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, each of which is a federally chartered stock savings bank. It offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. Its residential loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential real estate loans and one-to-four family residential construction loans. It offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. It also offers a range of insurance products and investment solutions, including personal and business lines of insurance to its customers and New Jersey residents. Wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC (BRDG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager. The Company includes specialized and synergistic investment platforms. Its investment platforms include multifamily, workforce and affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies, agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), renewable energy, property technology and single-family rental. The Company employs a vertically integrated model spanning over 12 investment platforms across real estate equity and debt strategies. Its vertically integrated approach includes investment professionals, as well as employees who perform active asset management, property management, leasing, and construction management functions. The Company operates across 36 states. Its subsidiaries include Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC, Bridge Fund Management Holdings LLC, Bridge Debt Capital Markets LLC, and Bridge Investment Group Risk Management, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

