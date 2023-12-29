Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/29/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC (ADR) (LYG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lloyds Banking Group plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services provider. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services that is focused primarily on retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial services products to personal customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. The Commercial Banking segment serves small and medium businesses, as well as corporate and institutional clients, providing lending, transactional banking, working capital management, debt financing and risk management services. The Insurance, Pensions and Investments segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services. The Company's products and services are offered through brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC (ADR)

LYG Guru Analysis

LYG Fundamental Analysis

BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP (OBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Owl Capital Corporation, formerly Owl Rock Capital Corporation, is a specialty finance and business development company. The Company provides direct lending solutions to United States middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its portfolio by asset type includes first lien senior secured, second lien senior secured, common equity, preferred equity, unsecured debt and investment funds and vehicles. Its portfolio by industry includes Internet software and services, insurance, food and beverage, manufacturing, asset-based lending and fund finance, healthcare providers and services, healthcare technology, financial services, distribution, consumer products and others. It is managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP

OBDC Guru Analysis

OBDC Fundamental Analysis

AMALGAMATED BANK (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Bank offers a suite of commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services. The Bank's commercial banking and trust businesses are national in scope and the Bank also offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston and its digital banking platform. The Bank's corporate divisions include commercial banking, trust and investment management and consumer banking. The Bank's product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, multifamily mortgages, consumer loans and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMALGAMATED BANK

AMAL Guru Analysis

AMAL Fundamental Analysis

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC (GBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one-stop loans of United States middle-market companies. It makes investments primarily in a loan that combines characteristics of traditional first- lien senior secured loans and second lien or subordinated loans and that are often referred to by other middle market lenders as unitranche loans and other senior secured loans of United States middle-market companies. The Company also selectively invests in second lien and subordinated (a loan that ranks senior only to a borrower's equity securities and ranks junior to all of such borrower's other indebtedness in priority of payment) loans of, and warrants and minority equity securities in, middle-market companies. The Company's investment adviser is GC Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC

GBDC Guru Analysis

GBDC Fundamental Analysis

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company maintains a diversified loan portfolio by providing a range of commercial and retail lending services to business entities and individuals. It provides commercial business loans, commercial and residential real estate construction and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, letters of credit, and loans for personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles. It offers a range of deposit accounts and services to both retail and commercial customers. It also offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals, and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. Through Magnolia Financial, it provides accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and mobile check deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, bank-by-phone capabilities, and Automated teller machines (ATMs) across its branch network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BANCORP

FBP Guru Analysis

FBP Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.