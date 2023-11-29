Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/29/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial solutions provider to a range of clients, including retail and mortgage banking services, commercial banking services and wealth and investment services. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, which is a commercial bank. It also delivers specialty capabilities, including merger and acquisition advisory services, capital market solutions, home improvement lending and others. Its segments include Corporate Bank segment, which operates commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank segment, which is engaged in consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, and Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company. The Company provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, and international banking to its clients. Its segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Commercial Banking services includes treasury management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its Consumer Banking services include accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI) through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary, which provides mortgage insurance. The Company's subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The Company has issued master policies with approximately 1,875 customers, including national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders and other non-bank lenders. The Company offers two principal types of MI coverage, which include primary and pool. Primary MI provides default protection on individual mortgage loans at specified coverage percentages. Pool insurance is generally used to provide additional credit enhancements for certain secondary market mortgage transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company maintains a diversified loan portfolio by providing a range of commercial and retail lending services to business entities and individuals. It provides commercial business loans, commercial and residential real estate construction and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, letters of credit, and loans for personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles. It offers a range of deposit accounts and services to both retail and commercial customers. It also offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals, and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. Through Magnolia Financial, it provides accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and mobile check deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, bank-by-phone capabilities, and Automated teller machines (ATMs) across its branch network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Popular, Inc. (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean. The Company's BPPR segment provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. The Company's BPNA segment consists of Popular North America, Inc. (PNA) functioning as the holding company for its operations in the United States. It also operates PNA's subsidiary, E-LOAN, Inc. The banking operations of BPNA in the United States mainland are based in New York, Florida and New Jersey, conducted under the name of Popular Community Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

