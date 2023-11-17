Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/17/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NATWEST GROUP PLC - ADR (NWG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NatWest Group plc is a relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial & Institutional, and Central items & other. Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers in Northern Ireland. Private Banking segment serves the United Kingdom connected high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. Commercial & Institutional segment includes its Commercial Banking, NatWest Markets and RBS International businesses, to support its customers across the full non-personal customer lifecycle, both domestically and internationally. Its Markets offering helps its customers manage financial risks across different geographies, while its International offering provides full-service banking operations in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar and Luxembourg.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, including / funds transfer and other digital payment offerings through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB). WAB operates through five full-service banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona (ABA), Bank of Nevada (BON), Bridge Bank (Bridge), First Independent Bank (FIB), and Torrey Pines Bank (TPB). The Company also provides a range of specialized financial services to business customers across the country, including mortgage banking services through AmeriHome and digital payment services for the class action legal industry. In addition, the Company has two non-bank subsidiaries, CS Insurance Company (CSI) and Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI is a captive insurance company. WATC provides corporate trust services and levered loan administration solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial solutions provider to a range of clients, including retail and mortgage banking services, commercial banking services and wealth and investment services. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, which is a commercial bank. It also delivers specialty capabilities, including merger and acquisition advisory services, capital market solutions, home improvement lending and others. Its segments include Corporate Bank segment, which operates commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank segment, which is engaged in consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, and Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BYLINE BANCORP INC (BY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts all its business activities through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank), a full-service commercial bank, and Byline Bank's subsidiaries. The Bank offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers who generally live or work near its branches. It offers online account opening to consumer and business customers through its Website. It also provides trust and wealth management services to its customers. In addition to its traditional commercial banking business, the Bank provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions through Byline Financial Group (BFG), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. It also supports its business customers with a range of deposit and treasury management products, along with business transaction accounts. It provides financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users through BFG.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PATRIA INVESTMENTS LTD (PAX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patria Investments Limited is a Cayman Islands-based alternative asset management company. The Company's product offering encompasses six product lines, such as private equity, infrastructure, credit, public equities, real estate, and advisory and distribution. It seeks to provide global and Latin American investors with investment products that allow for portfolio diversification and consistent returns. Patria Private Equity seeks to create consistent quartile returns. It makes private investments in public equities. Patria Infrastructure performs equity investments in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure-related assets in Brazil and selected other Latin American countries. It has investment in real assets. It offers its clients a range of different credit solutions, and in addition to capital, the Company offers management advice. Its investment portfolio consists of healthcare, education, food and beverages, diversified agribusiness, transportation, and energy, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

