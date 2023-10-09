Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It has four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). CCB segment offers products and services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches; ATMs; digital, including mobile and online; and telephone banking. CIB segment consists of banking and markets and securities services, offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, lending, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, merchants, government and municipal entities. CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking and asset management products across three primary client segments: middle market banking, corporate client banking and commercial real estate banking. AWM segment is engaged in investment and wealth management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPM Guru Analysis

JPM Fundamental Analysis

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company that is focused on delivering digitally enabled product suites. The Company, through its subsidiary, Synchrony Bank (the Bank), offers private label, dual card, co-brand and general-purpose credit cards, as well as short- and long-term installment loans, and savings products. It offers a range of deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts and savings accounts. It also takes deposits at the Bank through third-party securities brokerage firm that offer its insured deposit products to their customers. It provides label and co-branded credit cards, and installment loans to retailers. It offers financing programs across key industries, including digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, and pets. It offers its credit products through five sales platforms: Home & Auto, Digital, Diversified & Value, Health & Wellness and Lifestyle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

SYF Guru Analysis

SYF Fundamental Analysis

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified asset management firm. The Company is focused on providing specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. It has approximately 12 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, Victory Capital, which offers a range of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and impact investment strategies, alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. It also offers its Victory Capitals strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts (SMAs) and unified managed accounts (UMAs). Its investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

VCTR Guru Analysis

VCTR Fundamental Analysis

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial solutions provider to a range of clients, including retail and mortgage banking services, commercial banking services and wealth and investment services. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, which is a commercial bank. It also delivers specialty capabilities, including merger and acquisition advisory services, capital market solutions, home improvement lending and others. Its segments include Corporate Bank segment, which operates commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank segment, which is engaged in consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, and Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP

RF Guru Analysis

RF Fundamental Analysis

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Banking and Payment Services. Its Digital Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans and deposit products. Its Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and its Network Partners business, which provides payment transaction processing and settlement services on the Discover Global Network. Its private student loans are primarily available to students attending eligible non-profit undergraduate and graduate schools. It also offers parent loans and certain post-graduate loans, including consolidation, bar study and residency loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

DFS Guru Analysis

DFS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.