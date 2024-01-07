Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/7/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified asset management firm. The Company is focused on providing specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. It has approximately 12 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, Victory Capital, which offers a range of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and impact investment strategies, alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. It also offers its Victory Capitals strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts (SMAs) and unified managed accounts (UMAs). Its investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It is engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank serves residents and businesses in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, New York City, New England and other geographies, multifamily lending, small business administration lending and residential mortgage lending. The Bank has seven full-service branches and provides commercial banking products, primarily loans and deposits. The Bank administratively supports loans and other financial products, including equipment finance leases, to customers. It also offers venture banking loan portfolios. The Bank serves specialty niche businesses nationwide, including its commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial equipment financing, SBA lending, specialty lending and consumer loans through relationships with fintech companies. Its Specialty Banking includes lending to mortgage companies, equipment finance, and warehouse lending.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI) through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary, which provides mortgage insurance. The Company's subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The Company has issued master policies with approximately 1,875 customers, including national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders and other non-bank lenders. The Company offers two principal types of MI coverage, which include primary and pool. Primary MI provides default protection on individual mortgage loans at specified coverage percentages. Pool insurance is generally used to provide additional credit enhancements for certain secondary market mortgage transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial solutions provider to a range of clients, including retail and mortgage banking services, commercial banking services and wealth and investment services. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, which is a commercial bank. It also delivers specialty capabilities, including merger and acquisition advisory services, capital market solutions, home improvement lending and others. Its segments include Corporate Bank segment, which operates commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank segment, which is engaged in consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, and Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage originations and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Bank is a multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Its specialty finance loans and leases are generally made to large corporate obligors that participate in stable industries nationwide, and its warehouse loans are made to mortgage lenders across the country. The Bank offers a suite of cash management products to address the needs of small and mid-size businesses and professional associations. The Bank operates about 395 branches across nine states. The Bank also operates through eight local divisions, such as Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, Ohio Savings Bank, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

