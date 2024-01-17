Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/17/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial solutions provider to a range of clients, including retail and mortgage banking services, commercial banking services and wealth and investment services. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, which is a commercial bank. It also delivers specialty capabilities, including merger and acquisition advisory services, capital market solutions, home improvement lending and others. Its segments include Corporate Bank segment, which operates commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank segment, which is engaged in consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, and Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ORIGIN BANCORP INC (OBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, individuals, and retail clients. The Company principally operates in the community banking segment. The Bank offers traditional retail deposits, treasury management, commercial deposits, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance, mobile banking and online banking. It is also engaged in the residential mortgage banking business and servicing residential mortgage loans for others. It originates loans primarily secured by single and multi-family real estate, residential construction and commercial buildings. It also offers a variety of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products. The Company operates over 59 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers financial services primarily within its five-state market area, comprised of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services in its market area. Its consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. Its consumer loan products include automobile loans, personal lines of credit and checking account overdraft protection. It offers residential mortgages through Fulton Mortgage Company, an operating division of the Bank. Its commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans and equipment lease financing loans. It also offers wealth management services through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

FNB CORP (FNB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of the Community Banking segment, located primarily within our geographic markets. Wealth Management operations are conducted through three subsidiaries of FNBPA. The Insurance segment operates principally through First National Insurance Agency, LLC (FNIA), which is a subsidiary of the Company. FNIA is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering numerous lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers to businesses and individuals primarily within Company's geographic markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LOEWS CORP (L) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company's segments consist of individual operating subsidiaries, including CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels) and the Corporate segment. The CNA segment provides insurance products, such as commercial property and casualty coverage, including surety, and its services also include risk management, information services, warranty and claims administration. The CNA segment's commercial property and casualty insurance operations include Specialty, Commercial and International lines of business. The Boardwalk Pipelines segment is engaged in the business of transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids and hydrocarbons. Boardwalk Pipelines owns and operates approximately 13,515 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines directly serving customers in 13 states. Loews Hotels segment is engaged in operating a chain of hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

