Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/12/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NATWEST GROUP PLC - ADR (NWG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NatWest Group plc is a relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial & Institutional, and Central items & other. Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers in Northern Ireland. Private Banking segment serves the United Kingdom connected high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. Commercial & Institutional segment includes its Commercial Banking, NatWest Markets and RBS International businesses, to support its customers across the full non-personal customer lifecycle, both domestically and internationally. Its Markets offering helps its customers manage financial risks across different geographies, while its International offering provides full-service banking operations in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar and Luxembourg.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATWEST GROUP PLC - ADR

NWG Guru Analysis

NWG Fundamental Analysis

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, including / funds transfer and other digital payment offerings through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB). WAB operates through five full-service banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona (ABA), Bank of Nevada (BON), Bridge Bank (Bridge), First Independent Bank (FIB), and Torrey Pines Bank (TPB). The Company also provides a range of specialized financial services to business customers across the country, including mortgage banking services through AmeriHome and digital payment services for the class action legal industry. In addition, the Company has two non-bank subsidiaries, CS Insurance Company (CSI) and Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI is a captive insurance company. WATC provides corporate trust services and levered loan administration solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

WAL Guru Analysis

WAL Fundamental Analysis

BYLINE BANCORP INC (BY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts all its business activities through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank), a full-service commercial bank, and Byline Bank's subsidiaries. The Bank offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers who generally live or work near its branches. It offers online account opening to consumer and business customers through its Website. It also provides trust and wealth management services to its customers. In addition to its traditional commercial banking business, the Bank provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions through Byline Financial Group (BFG), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. It also supports its business customers with a range of deposit and treasury management products, along with business transaction accounts. It provides financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users through BFG.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BYLINE BANCORP INC

BY Guru Analysis

BY Fundamental Analysis

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHUBB LTD

CB Guru Analysis

CB Fundamental Analysis

PJT PARTNERS INC (PJT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PJT Partners Inc. is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. It delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. Its strategic advisory business consists of advising clients on transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments and divestitures. Its Restructuring and Special Situations business include advisors in restructurings and recapitalizations, both in and out of court, around the globe. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds, private credit and hedge funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PJT PARTNERS INC

PJT Guru Analysis

PJT Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.