Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC (VRTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers investments strategies for individual and institutional investors in different investment product structures and through multiple distribution channels. The Company provides various asset classes (equity, fixed income and alternative), geographies (domestic, global, international, and emerging), market capitalizations (large, mid, and small), styles (growth, core, and value) and investment approaches (fundamental, quantitative, and thematic). Its retail products include open-end funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as closed-end funds and retail separate accounts. Its institutional products are offered through separate accounts and pooled to a variety of institutional clients. The Company also provides sub advisory services to other investment advisers and serve as the collateral manager for structured products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

METLIFE INC (MET) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MetLife, Inc. is a financial services company, which offers insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and MetLife Holdings. The U.S. segment offers a range of protection products and services, such as term life insurance, variable life insurance, universal life insurance, dental, disability, and accident and health insurance. The Asia segment offers products and services to both individuals and corporations, as well as to other institutions, and their respective employees. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to both individuals and corporations and other institutions, including local, state and federal governments. The EMEA segment offers life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance. The MetLife Holdings segment offers variable, universal, and long-term care insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC (SAFT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is a provider of private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, and homeowners' insurance in Massachusetts. In addition to these coverages, it offers a portfolio of a portfolio of other insurance products, including dwelling fire, umbrella, and business owner policies. Its product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owner policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and Watercraft. Private passenger automobile and commercial automobile polices provide coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. Homeowners write policies on homes, condominiums, and apartments. Business owner policies serve small and medium-sized commercial accounts with a program that covers apartments and residential condominiums and mercantile establishments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC (NWBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering personal and business banking solutions, investment management and trust services. Its principal lending activities include origination of loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one-to-four-family residences, shorter term consumer loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans. Its principal sources of funds are personal and business deposits, borrowed funds and the principal and interest payments on loans and marketable securities. The Bank has approximately 150 community-banking locations throughout its market area in Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Its other consumer loans include direct and indirect automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HOME BANCSHARES INC (HOMB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank). It originates loans primarily secured by single and multi-family real estate, residential construction and commercial buildings. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposits. It also provides products and services, including 24-hour Internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, United States savings bonds and automatic account transfers. It has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, five branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

