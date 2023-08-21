Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/21/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (IBKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is an automated global electronic broker. The Company custody and service accounts for hedge and mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers and individual investors. It specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments (forex), bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and precious metals on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centers in 33 countries and 26 currencies around the world. In addition, its customers can use its trading platform to trade certain cryptocurrencies through a third-party cryptocurrency service provider that executes, clears and custodies the cryptocurrencies. Its key product offerings include IBKR Pro, IBKR Lite and IBKR Universal account. Its customers can access its technology through trading platforms, such as Trader Workstation (TWS), IBKR Mobile, Client Portal, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

IBKR Guru Analysis

IBKR Fundamental Analysis

BROWN & BROWN, INC. (BRO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brown & Brown, Inc. is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, primarily in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. The Company's segment includes Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage and Services. The Retail segment provides a range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, professional and individual insured customers, and non-insurance services and products through its automobile dealer services F&I businesses. The National Programs segment, which acts as a managing general agent, provides professional liability and related package products. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, including Brown & Brown retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BROWN & BROWN, INC.

BRO Guru Analysis

BRO Fundamental Analysis

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP (FAF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First American Financial Corporation is engaged in the business of providing title insurance, settlement services and other financial services and risk solutions. The Company's segments include title insurance and services and specialty insurance. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, the title insurance and services segment provides banking, trust, warehouse lending, mortgage sub-servicing and wealth management services. The Company's specialty insurance segment sells home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems. The Company's specialty insurance segment operates in approximately 35 states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

FAF Guru Analysis

FAF Fundamental Analysis

INVESCO LTD. (IVZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management firm. Invesco serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific in approximately 110 countries. The Company offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. The Company's asset classes include equity, fixed income, balanced, alternatives and money market. The Company's retail assets under management include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), individual savings accounts, investment companies with variable capital (ICVC), investment trusts, open-end mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UIT), and variable insurance funds. Invesco's client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INVESCO LTD.

IVZ Guru Analysis

IVZ Fundamental Analysis

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. Its segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions. Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Company's advisors. Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail and institutional clients on a global scale through the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions, which include variable annuities and payout annuities, and protection solutions, such as life and disability insurance. It offers products and services under brands, including Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and RiverSource.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

AMP Guru Analysis

AMP Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.