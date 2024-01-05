Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/5/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty, construction, excess casualty, allied health, general casualty, products liability, life sciences, professional liability, energy, management liability, entertainment, environmental, health care, small property, public entity, inland marine, commercial auto, aviation, product recall and ocean marine. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC

KNSL Guru Analysis

KNSL Fundamental Analysis

PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pathward Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Pathward, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service banking company. The Bank operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other. The Consumer segment includes the backend as a service (BaaS) business line, which collaborates with partners to navigate payment and lending needs. It provides prepaid cards, deposit accounts, payment processing and consumer lending. The Commercial segment includes the Company's commercial finance business line, which helps businesses access the funds they need. Its commercial financial products range is available through the four lending solutions: working capital, equipment finance, structured finance and insurance premium finance. The Corporate Services/Other segment includes certain shared services, as well as treasury-related functions, such as the investment portfolio, warehouse finance, wholesale deposits and borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PATHWARD FINANCIAL INC

CASH Guru Analysis

CASH Fundamental Analysis

PRIMERICA, INC. (PRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) is a provider of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company's segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Senior Health. The Company distributes the term life insurance products through its three-issuing life insurance company subsidiaries: Primerica Life Insurance Company (Primerica Life), National Benefit Life Insurance Company, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds. It also distributes mutual fund and annuity products of several third-party companies in United States. The Company's Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRIMERICA, INC.

PRI Guru Analysis

PRI Fundamental Analysis

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC (JXN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jackson Financial Inc. is a financial services company that helps to clarify the complexity of retirement planning for financial professionals and clients in the United States. The Company's segments include Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers a range of retirement income and savings products, consisting primarily of variable annuities, fixed index annuities, fixed annuities, payout annuities, and registered index-linked annuities. The Institutional Products segment consists of traditional guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements and medium-term note funding agreements. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment includes various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, term life insurance products, fixed index, and payout annuities. The Company's products include Jackson Market Link Pro and Jackson Market Link Pro Advisory.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JACKSON FINANCIAL INC

JXN Guru Analysis

JXN Fundamental Analysis

VIRTU FINANCIAL INC (VIRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtu Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing financial services that leverage cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Its segments include Market Making and Execution Services. The Company provides its clients with a product suite, including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Its product offerings allow its clients to trade on hundreds of venues across over 50 countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), options, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and myriad other commodities. Its integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that its clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIRTU FINANCIAL INC

VIRT Guru Analysis

VIRT Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.