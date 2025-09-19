Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/19/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CME GROUP INC (CME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CME Group Inc. provides a derivatives marketplace. The Company enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and over the counter (OTC) markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data. It exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural products and metals. It offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and FX trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates central counterparty clearing provider, CME Clearing. Its products provide a means for hedging, speculation and asset allocation related to the risks associated with, among other things, interest rate sensitive instruments, and changes in the prices of agricultural, energy and metal commodities. It provides clearing and settlement services for a range of exchange-traded futures and options on futures contracts and OTC derivatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CME GROUP INC

CME Guru Analysis

CME Fundamental Analysis

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (BBAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA

BBAR Guru Analysis

BBAR Fundamental Analysis

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. It provides services to homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, and others. Its segments include title insurance and related services, real estate solutions, and corporate. Title insurance and related services segment includes the functions of searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment includes home and personal insurance services, Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 tax-deferred (Section 1031) exchanges, and digital customer engagement platform services. Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by primarily providing credit and real estate information services, valuation management services, online notarization and closing solutions, and search services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP

STC Guru Analysis

STC Fundamental Analysis

SMARTFINANCIAL INC (SMBK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SmartFinancial, Inc. is the bank holding company for SmartBank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans, primarily in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, leases, consumer loans and residential and commercial construction loans. It also originates one to four family residential mortgage loans and generally enters into a commitment to sell these loans in the secondary market. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients through about 42 full-service bank branches. SBK Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, provides insurance products in the property and casualty area, commercial, transportation, and life and health to their respective clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SMARTFINANCIAL INC

SMBK Guru Analysis

SMBK Fundamental Analysis

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is a global financial institution. Its business includes Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Insurance. The Personal & Commercial Banking comprises its personal banking operations and certain retail investment businesses in Canada, the Caribbean and the United States, as well as its commercial and corporate banking operations in Canada and the Caribbean. Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment, trust and other wealth management solutions for businesses. Capital Markets provides public and private companies, institutional investors, governments and central banks globally with a range of capital markets products and services across its two main business lines: corporate and investment banking and global markets. Insurance offers a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth and reinsurance advice and solutions, as well as creditor and business insurance services to individual, business and group clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RY Guru Analysis

RY Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.