Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/10/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC (CFFN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a full range of retail banking services through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank, which has 44 traditional and four in-store banking offices serving primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area. The Bank attracts deposits primarily from the general public and from businesses and invests those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one-to four-family residences and in commercial loans. It offers an array of retail and business deposit products and services. These products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. The Banks deposit services are provided through its network of traditional branches and retail in-store locations, its call center.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC

CFFN Guru Analysis

CFFN Fundamental Analysis

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company that focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. It writes E&S insurance on a non-admitted basis through its insurance subsidiary, Kinsale Insurance Company, which is authorized to write business in 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It also markets certain products through its subsidiary, Aspera Insurance Services, Inc., an insurance broker. Its core client focus is small- to medium-sized accounts. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, excess casualty, small business casualty, construction, general casualty, allied health, products liability, small business casualty, general casualty, construction, allied health, small business property, products liability, entertainment, energy, and all other commercial lines. Its personal lines offerings include high value homeowners and personal insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC

KNSL Guru Analysis

KNSL Fundamental Analysis

PRUDENTIAL PLC (ADR) (PUK) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prudential plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company, which provides life and health insurance and asset management solutions in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Its Life insurance offers a range of products, including health and protection. The Company is focused on four strategic regions: Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Its multi-channel agency and bancassurance distribution platform has around 65,000 monthly active agents. It has introduced PRUServices, its digital servicing platform in Malaysia. In its agency business, it is focused on recruitment alongside embedding and upgrading PRUForce, its digital agency platform which assists agents with leads management and other actionable insights. PRULeads is its digital leads platform within PRUForce. The Company is also focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to drive customer experiences, such as claims processing through AI claims adjudication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRUDENTIAL PLC (ADR)

PUK Guru Analysis

PUK Fundamental Analysis

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP (PGC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Companys principal subsidiary is Peapack Private Bank & Trust (the Bank), which is a state-chartered commercial bank. Its segments include the Banking and Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial (includes corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment financing), commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales. Its Wealth Management Division includes investment management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and other financial planning and advisory services. It also includes the activity of the Delaware subsidiary, PGB Trust and Investments of Delaware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP

PGC Guru Analysis

PGC Fundamental Analysis

MORNINGSTAR INC (MORN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its segments include Morningstar Data and Analytics, PitchBook, Morningstar Wealth, Morningstar Credit, and Morningstar Retirement. The Morningstar Data and Analytics segment provides investors comprehensive data, research and insights, and investment analysis to empower investment decision-making. The PitchBook segment provides investors with access to a broad collection of data and research covering the private capital markets. Morningstar Wealth segment brings together its model portfolios and wealth platform; practice and portfolio management software for registered investment advisers; data aggregation and enrichment capabilities; and others. Morningstar Credit segment provides investors with credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions. The Morningstar Retirement segment offers products designed to help individuals reach their retirement goals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MORNINGSTAR INC

MORN Guru Analysis

MORN Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.