Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/19/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BROWN & BROWN, INC. (BRO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brown & Brown, Inc. is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, primarily in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. The Company's segment includes Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage and Services. The Retail segment provides a broad range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, professional and individual insured customers, and non-insurance services and products through its automobile dealer services F&I businesses. The National Programs segment, which acts as a managing general agent, provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and adjusting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PROGRESSIVE CORP (PGR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company, which has insurance and non-insurance subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company's segments include Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property and Other indemnity. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles. The segment consists of personal auto and special lines products. Commercial Lines segment writes auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, business-related general liability and property insurance predominately for small businesses, and workers' compensation insurance primarily for the transportation industry. Property segment writes residential property and renters' insurance in virtually all states, primarily in the independent agency channel and through select agents under its Platinum program. The regulated programs include several mandatory state pools, such as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE) (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The Company has four segments. General Banking segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its network of branches and various digital channels. Commercial Banking segment provides a range of lending, leasing, capital markets, asset management and other financial and advisory services, primarily to small and middle market companies in a range of industries, including energy, healthcare, tech media and telecom, asset-backed lending, capital finance, maritime, corporate banking, aerospace and defense, and sponsor finance. Silicon Valley Banking segment offers products and services to commercial clients in key innovation markets, such as the healthcare and technology industries, as well as to private equity and venture capital firms. Rail segment offers customized leasing and financing solutions on a fleet of railcars and locomotives to railroads and shippers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It has four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). CCB segment offers products and services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, digital (including mobile and online) and telephone banking. CIB segment consists of banking and markets and securities services, and offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, lending, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, merchants, government and municipal entities. CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking and asset management products across three primary client segments: Middle Market Banking, Corporate Client Banking and Commercial Real Estate Banking. AWM segment offers investment and wealth management solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (HIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides a variety of insurance products and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverage to individuals across the United States. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations. The Group Benefits segment provides employers and associations with group life, accident and disability coverage, along with other products and services, including voluntary benefits, and group retiree health. Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management, distribution and administrative services, such as product design, implementation and oversight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

