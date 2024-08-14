Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/14/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (IBKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is an automated global electronic broker. The Company custody and service accounts for hedge and mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers and individual investors. It specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments (forex), bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and precious metals on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centers. In addition, its customers can use it trading platform to trade certain cryptocurrencies through third-party cryptocurrency service providers that execute, clear and custody the cryptocurrencies. Its key product offerings include IBKR Pro, IBKR Lite, and IBKR Universal Account. IBKRPro offers the lowest cost access to stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, mutual funds, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies from a single unified platform with no added spreads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

IBKR Guru Analysis

IBKR Fundamental Analysis

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. Through banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank), it delivers financial services within its five-state market area, comprised of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking as well as wealth management products and services, to its customers and the communities it serves. Its consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. Its consumer loan products include automobile loans, personal lines of credit and checking account overdraft protection. It provides commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses. Its commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans. Its wealth management services include investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FULTON FINANCIAL CORP

FULT Guru Analysis

FULT Fundamental Analysis

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial Inc. is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Axos Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides consumer and commercial banking products through its digital online and mobile banking platforms, distribution channels and affinity partners. The Company's segments include Banking Business and Securities Business. Banking Business segment has a range of banking services, including online banking, concierge banking, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. In addition, it focuses on providing deposit products nationwide to industry verticals, cash management products to a variety of businesses, and commercial & industrial and commercial real estate lending to clients. Securities Business segment includes the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor custody business, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AXOS FINANCIAL INC

AX Guru Analysis

AX Fundamental Analysis

CION INVESTMENT CORP (CION) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CION Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. Its portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly traded United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment portfolio includes healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, high-tech industries, beverage, food and tobacco, capital equipment, banking, finance, insurance and real estate, aerospace and defense, construction and building, telecommunications, hotel, gaming, and leisure, automotive, and metals and mining. Its investment adviser is CION Investment Management, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CION INVESTMENT CORP

CION Guru Analysis

CION Fundamental Analysis

MFA FINANCIAL INC (MFA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MFA Financial, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Its targeted investments include principally residential whole loans and residential mortgage securities. Its residential whole loans include purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated and purchased non-performing loans. Its residential mortgage securities include agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), non-agency MBS, credit risk transfer securities and MSR-related assets, which include term notes backed directly or indirectly by mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lima One Capital (Lima One), also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MFA FINANCIAL INC

MFA Guru Analysis

MFA Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.