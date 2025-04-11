Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/11/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (IBKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is an automated global electronic broker. The Company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers and individual investors. It specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments (forex), bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, precious metals, and forecast contracts on more than 160 electronic exchanges and market centers in 36 countries and 28 currencies around the world. In addition, its customers can use its trading platform to trade certain cryptocurrencies through third-party cryptocurrency service providers that execute, clear and custody the cryptocurrencies. Its trading platforms include IBKR Desktop, IBKR Trader Workstation, IBKR Mobile, IBKR Client Portal and others. Its key product offerings include IBKR Pro, IBKR Lite, and IBKR Universal Account.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) operates as a bank in North America. The Bank's segments include Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, which provides financial products and services to personal, small business and commercial customers, and includes TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail segment, which is comprised of personal and business banking in the United States, operating under the brand TD Bank; Wealth Management and Insurance segment includes the Canadian wealth business which provides investment products and services to institutional and retail investors, and the insurance business which provides property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products to customers across Canada, and Wholesale Banking segment provides a range of capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SYSTEM INC (CBU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines, such as banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. The CompanyGs banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA), operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. CBNA provides a wide array of lending and depository-related products and services. The CompanyGs Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The CompanyGs OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a United States insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hancock Whitney Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides comprehensive financial services through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank, and other nonbank affiliates. The Bank offers a broad range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. The Bank provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers with access to investment advisory and brokerage products. It offers other services through bank and nonbank subsidiaries. The BankGs subsidiaries provide commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST FINANCIAL CORP (THFF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. (the Bank). It offers a variety of financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services and depositor services through its subsidiary. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, real estate mortgages and consumer loans. Its commercial loans are predominately loans to expand a business or finance asset purchases. Its real estate mortgages are secured by 1-4 family residences and are generally owner-occupied and include residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans. Its consumer portfolio primarily consists of home equity loans and lines (secured by a subordinate lien on a 1-4 family residence), secured loans (typically secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, or motorcycles), cash/CD secured, and unsecured loans. The Bank has approximately 83 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.