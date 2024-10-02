Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/2/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company that focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks that are unusual or hard to place in the standard insurance market. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, excess casualty, small business casualty, construction, general casualty, allied health, products liability, small business property, life sciences, entertainment, energy, professional liability, management liability, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad. It also writes homeowners coverage in the personal lines market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC (PLMR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Palomar Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company's primary lines of business include Residential and Commercial Earthquake, Fronting, Inland Marine, and Casualty. It distributes its products through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and partnerships with other insurance companies. It offers Residential Earthquake products on an admitted and excess and surplus lines (E&S) basis. Its products insure against damage to the home, contents and any appurtenant structures, and reimburse for temporary housing costs in the event of an earthquake. Its Commercial Earthquake products focused on providing coverage for benign commercial risks. Its Inland Marine products include builder's risk, contractor's equipment, mobile equipment, motor truck cargo, miscellaneous floaters, installation floaters, and special property floaters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SIRIUSPOINT LTD (SPNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. The Company's segments include Reinsurance and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage in various product lines, such as aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property. The Insurance & Services segment provides coverage in product lines, including accident and health (A&H), environmental, workers compensation, and others. It offers both treaty and facultative reinsurance worldwide through its network of local branches. The Company participates in the broker market for reinsurance treaties written in the United States and Bermuda primarily on a proportional and excess of loss basis. The Company provides insurance products to individuals and corporations directly, through agents/brokers or through delegated underwriting agreements with managing general agents (MGAs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (HSBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. The Company's segments include Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), Commercial Banking (CMB) and Global Banking and Markets (GBM). WPB provides a range of retail banking and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management and private wealth solutions for customers. CMB offers a range of products and services to serve the needs of commercial customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises and corporates. These include credit and lending, international trade and receivables finance, commercial insurance and investments. GBM provides tailored financial solutions to government, corporate and institutional clients and private investors worldwide. The Company operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, North America, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

