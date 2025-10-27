Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/27/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC (FDS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FactSet Research Systems Inc. is a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider. The Company's solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to global clients, including individual users. Its segments include the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. It provides financial data and market intelligence on securities, companies, industries and people to enable its clients to research investment ideas and analyze, monitor and manage their portfolios. It supports various workflows, includinginvestment research quantitative research, portfolio management and trading, portfolio analytics, wealth management, ESG investing solutions, industry analysis and data solutions. It provides open and flexible technology offerings, including a configurable desktop and mobile platform, and comprehensive data feeds. Its technology also includes LogoIntern, a workflow tool to streamline the task of adding, organizing, and formatting logos into pitch decks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

