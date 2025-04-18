Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/18/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that provides services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company's segments include Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, Bank and Other. PCG segment provides financial planning, investment advisory, and securities transaction services to clients through financial advisors. Capital Markets segment conducts investment banking, institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and the syndication and management of investments in low-income housing funds and funds of a similar nature. Asset Management segment provides asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients. Bank segment includes Raymond James Bank, a Florida-chartered state member bank, and TriState Capital Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered state member bank. Other segment includes corporate cash balances and its private equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

1ST SOURCE CORP (SRCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services. Its banking subsidiary, 1st Source Bank (the Bank), offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients through its 77 banking center locations in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan and Sarasota County in Florida. The Bank offers specialized financing services for construction equipment, new and pre-owned private and cargo aircraft, and various vehicle types for fleet purposes. It also offers a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, estate and trust, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Its insurance agency subsidiary, 1st Source Insurance, Inc., offers property and casualty, individual and group health, and life insurance for individuals and businesses. It also owns and manages certain available-for-sale investment securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC (GNW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genworth Financial, Inc., through its principal insurance subsidiaries, offers mortgage and long-term care insurance products. The Company is the holding company of Enact Holdings, Inc (Enact Holdings). The Company operates through three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. Through Enact Holdings and its mortgage insurance subsidiaries, it provides private mortgage insurance products and services in the United States and operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Enact segment is engaged in the business of writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. The Long-Term Care Insurance segment includes long-term care insurance products. The Life and Annuities segment includes traditional and non-traditional life insurance (term, universal and term universal life insurance as well as corporate-owned life insurance and funding agreements), fixed annuities and variable annuities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent global asset manager, which is specializing in active investment across various asset classes. The Company manages a broad range of investment products for institutional and retail investors across four capabilities: equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. Its intermediary channel distributes United States mutual funds, separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds and various others, through financial intermediaries, including banks, financial advisors and discretionary wealth managers. The self-directed channel serves individual investors who invest in its products through a mutual fund supermarket or directly with the Company. Its institutional channel serves corporations, endowments, pension funds and others, with distribution direct to the plan sponsor and through consultants. It has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PROG HOLDINGS INC (PRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PROG Holdings, Inc. is a fintech holding company that provides payment options and inclusive consumer financial products. Its Progressive Leasing segment is provider of e-commerce, app-based, in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider. The segment provides consumers with lease-purchase solutions through its point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce Website partners. It does so by purchasing the merchandise from the POS partners desired by customers and, in turn, leasing that merchandise to the customers through a cancellable lease-to-own transaction. Its Vive segment primarily serves customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending offers who desire to purchase goods and services from participating merchants. Vive offers customized programs with services that include revolving loans through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. Its Four segment provides consumers of all credit backgrounds with BNPL options through four interest-free installments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

