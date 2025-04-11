Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/11/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

UNITED BANKSHARES INC (UBSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company of United Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank offers a full range of products and services through various delivery channels. It includes among the banking products and services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans, and the making of construction and real estate loans as well as the origination and sale of residential mortgages in the secondary market. It also offers trust and brokerage services, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfers. The Bank operates a network of over 240 locations across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

EVEREST GROUP LTD (EG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everest Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based underwriter. The Company provides property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions. It operates through two operating segments: Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance operation writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies. Business is written in the United States (US), Bermuda, and Ireland offices, as well as through branches in Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom (UK), and Switzerland. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, including for surplus lines, and general agents within the US, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, Singapore, and South America through its offices in the US, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, Ireland, and branches located in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Spain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC (GABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: German American Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates around 94 banking offices located throughout Indiana (central/southern), Kentucky (northern/central/western), and Ohio (central/ southwest). In Columbus, Ohio and Greater Cincinnati, the Company does business as Heartland Bank. Its segments include core banking, wealth management services, and insurance operations. The core banking segment involves deposits from the public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans. The wealth management segmentGs revenues are composed primarily of fees generated by the wealth advisory and trust operations. The insurance segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary, German American Investment Services, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WESTAMERICA BANCORP (WABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California-chartered commercial bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to applicable limits. The principal communities served are in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions. It provides a range of loans, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, and others. It owns a no. of banking office locations and one centralized administrative service center facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

